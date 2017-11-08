Photo Flash: Tyne Daly Stars in CHASING MEM'RIES: A DIFFERENT KIND OF MUSICAL at Geffen Playhouse

Production shots are in from Chasing Mem'ries, a new musical starring Tyne Daly and Robert Forster at The Geffen Playhouse.

In this world premiere with songs written by legendary lyricists Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Tyne Daly stars as a woman not quite ready to let go of the life she's loved and the love of her life.

Written & Directed by Josh Ravetch, Lyrics by Alan & Marilyn Bergman. Music by Bill Cantos & Mari Falcone, Dave Grusin, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand,and Johnny Mandel.

Tickets currently priced at $25.00 - $90.00. College Student tickets priced at $25. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.5454 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Gil Cates Theater at The Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Photos by Chris Whitaker

Related Articles