OKLAHOMA!
Photo Flash: Town & Country Hosts an Afternoon with OKLAHOMA!

Aug. 7, 2019  

Tuesday, August 6th, Stellene Volandes, Editor in Chief of Town & Country Magazine hosted an afternoon Oklahoma! event at Hearst Tower which was comprised of a panel cast discussion and performances of "Oh What A Beautiful Morning", "Lonely Room" and "People Will Say We're In Love" by Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Mallory Portnoy and Patrick Vaill accompanied by the show's musical director Nathan Koci.

Oklahoma! plays at the Circle in the Square Theatre and tickets are available through January 18th, 2020. The original cast album was just released digitally on Decca Broadway and is available on iTunes and Spotify. The actual CD will be released on August 23rd and advance orders are available now on amazon.com.

