Photo Flash: The Stars Celebrate Nathan Lane at the 2018 Drama League Gala

Broadway brightest stars celebrated film, television, theater icon and three-time Tony Award-winner Nath Nathan Lane and Broadway producer Fran Weissler at the Drama League's 35th Annual Musical Celebration of Broadway Benefit Gala held on Monday, November 5, 2018 at The Plaza.

Celebrating Nathan Lane's career in theater, film and television, including this last season's Broadway revival of Angels in America, the featured a one-night-only musical tribute in Mr. Lane's honor hosted by Matthew Broderick with appearances by stars of both stage and screen, including Jelani Alladin, Christine Baranski, Billy Eichner, Brita Filter, Santino Fontana, Mark Linn-Baker, Andrea Martin, Alex Newell, Ernie Sabella, Jarrod Spector, Stephanie's Child, and Teal Wicks. Special guests included Bonnie Comely, Stewart F. Lane, Diane Paulus, R.L. Stine, Susan Stroman, Barry Weissler, Jerry Zaks, among others. Drama League Directors Project alum West Hyler directed and co-wrote the gala program, with Laura Brandel as associate director. The 35th Annual Benefit Gala was produced by Drama League Associate Producer Travis Lemont Ballenger with Gala Associate Producer Sean Gorski. The creative team included David Evans (music direction), Alessandra Marconi (choreography), Timothy Huang (additional lyrics), Melissa Spengler-Winner (production stage management),Nick Kolin (lighting design), Michael Tracey (sound design), Whitney Locher (costume design).

Photo Credit: Richard Termine

