SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: The Plastics Have Doppelgangers and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Jul. 7, 2018  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, the ladies of a regional production of Footloose took after the Plastics of Mean Girls. Check out this week's Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Footloose (Regional): @taylorlynn16 Urleen, Rusty, and Wendy Jo are massive deals. #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic @officialbroadwayworld #footloose #meangirls @meangirlsbway

This Ain't No Disco (Off-Broadway): @trevormcqueen #SIP #DISCOATC @atlantictheater â€" Iâ€™m the one in the wig.

On The Town (Regional): @lanceehayes Bout to sail through year 28. @emadden108 lanceehayes. . . . . . . #onthetown #sailor #SIP #theatre #musicaltheatre #blackandwhite #birthday #happybirthday #navyseal #seaman #gay #dancer #dance #dancing

Dames at Sea (Regional): @sahjanejuls oh hot damn its a closing day #SIP !!! #damesatroxsea

