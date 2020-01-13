Photo Flash: See Thom Sesma, Ann Harada and More At The Lucille Lortel Theatre Presentation Of SOLANA, A NEW MUSICAL
Take an exclusive look at The Lucille Lortel Theatre presentation of the new musical SOLANA from December 9th, 2019 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. The cast was led by Thom Sesma (Sweeny Todd, Superhero), Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia), Steve Blanchard (Beauty and the Beast), Jonah Platt (Wicked), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown), & Megumi Nakamura; and joined by Chad Burris, Jordan Grubb (Groundhog Day), Albert Guerzon (Escape to Margaritaville), Sam Hamashima, Madeline Hamlet, Kendyl Ito (Soft Power), Joanne Javien, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Rebecca Larkin (South Pacific), Jaygee Macapugay, Ryah Nixon, Lulu Picart, Geena Quintos (Soft Power), Trevor Roderick, Kevin Schuering, Fafa Schaeffer, & Lael Van Keuren (Sister Act). Directed & Choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella), Music Direction by David Holcenberg (Groundhog Day, Matilda), with book, music, and lyrics by Michael Heitzman & Ilene Reid.
See photos below!
SOLANA explores the question in every adopted child's heart: Why? For Chloe Ellsworth, an Asian-American girl growing up among the apple trees of her family's Midwestern farm, it is a question she has almost stopped asking - until a mysterious royal procession appears to sweep her back to the land of her birth... Solana. What happens next is a journey of love and courage for Chloe and both families who claim her as their own. Solana is a musical that asks the brave questions: What's more important, the family who brings you into this world, or the family that teaches you how to live in it?
The team included scenic renderings by Paul Tate DePoo III. sound design by John Shivers, casting by Jason Styres, CSA, stage manager Chris Gunn, percussionist Everett Bradley (Bon Jovi), and general management by Evan Bernardin Productions (Million Dollar Quartet Nat'l Tour).
Photo Credit: Rascal Pictures
Judy McLane & Megumi Nakamura
Jonah Platt, Ann Harada, & Kay Trinidad
Kay Trinidad & Megumi Nakamura
Jonah Platt, Thom Sesma, Steve Blanchard, Megumi Nakamura, Judy McLane, & the Solana Ensemble
