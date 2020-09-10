Photo Flash: See Jennifer Sánchez , Kimberly Marable and More in THE PERFECT FIT: A Perfectly Distant Concert

THE PERFECT FIT features book, music and lyrics written by 13 year old Joshua Turchin.

Proving the show can go on even during a pandemic, a team of actors, musicians and creatives descended on Sharon, CT to present a live socially distant, drive-in concert of music from the new musical, THE PERFECT FIT, with book, music and lyrics written by 13 year old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Trevor, The Pill, The Little Mermaid Live-To Film at The Hollywood Bowl). The concert was led by Music Director Julia Schade, who is the Music Director from Broadway's SIX, currently on pause, along with Elena Bonomo on drums (also drummer in SIX), with assistant music direction and bass from Dave D'aranjo, and guitar by Claudio Rainó (Escape from Margaritaville, Kinky Boots). This was the first time many in the audience experienced live outdoor music since the pandemic began.

THE PERFECT FIT: A Perfectly Distant Concert included Broadway veterans Jennifer Sánchez (The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Sunday in the Park with George, On Your Feet! Ghost the Musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, West Side Story), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Sister Act, The Lion King), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Gianna Harris (School of Rock), and Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor), as well as Turchin. Rather than applause, cars honked their horns and flashed their lights in between songs.

"Like many in our business, I was in rehearsal for an upcoming musical in New York City when COVID-19 caused our show to be paused. This time off allowed me to focus on reimagining our industry. I put together a team to create the first new concept EP of a musical recorded entirely in quarantine, with each musician and actor recording separately track by track. Broadway Records recently released the EP on iTunes, Amazon Music and more," said Turchin. "When the opportunity arose to perform live again, I wanted to make sure we could perform in a safe, socially distant way through a concert format."

THE PERFECT FIT team worked with Artistic Director Alan M-L Wager and Managing Director Robert Levinstein at Sharon Playhouse to implement a safety protocol, including wearing masks off-stage at all times, individual hand sanitizers for all actors and band members, social distancing between band members off-stage, spacing microphones 6 feet apart on stage, and even having outdoor rehearsals while wearing The Singer's Masks.

The concert was privately livestreamed by Alan Seales and Patrick Reis of Broadway Podcast Network. "Now that we sold out another venue, we are excited to bring our show to more audiences either as a concert or full musical as restrictions are lifted," adds Turchin.

THE PERFECT FIT plans on additional concerts in the near future, with plans to mount a full production in New York City. For more information or to contact the show, visit www.theperfectfitmusical.com.

