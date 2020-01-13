Photo Flash: Sam Rockwell Stops By OKLAHOMA! On Broadway

Academy Award-winner Sam Rockwell and wife, Leslie Bibb and actor/director Chris Messina were recent visitors to the Tony Award winning revival of "Oklahoma!" which is now in it's final week on Broadway at Circle in the Square. Check out their visit with the cast of the show!

Sam was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of theatre icon Bob Fosse on the limited series, Fosse/Verdon will soon be returning to Broadway in David Mamet's American Buffalo.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber





