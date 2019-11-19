Photo Flash: Rosie's Theater Kids Honors Elizabeth Matthews and Ben Stiller at 2019 Gala
Just last night, ROSIE'S THEATER KIDS celebrated their 16th anniversary by honoring Elizabeth Matthews, CEO of ASCAP and actor, director, writer, producer, and philanthropist Ben Stiller at their annual gala hosted by Rosie O'Donnell at New York Marriott Marquis.
RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily, and never have the opportunity to go inside. Rosie noticed this, and thought it was, "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach." Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training, and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.
Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results. Today, RTKids services have expanded to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids home just west of the theater district.
Check out photos from inside the special night below!
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala
Ne-Yo
Ne-Yo and Rosie O'Donnell
Ne-Yo and Rosie O'Donnell
Ne-Yo
Sam Pinkleton and Robert LaFosse
Jessie Mueller and Rosie O'Donnell
Timothy O'Donnell and sister Rosie O'Donnell
Orfeh, Andy Karl and Rosie O'Donnell
Honoree Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Orfeh, Ella Stiller and Andy Karl
Dena Hammerstein, Orfeh and Andy Karl
Vivian O'Donnell, mother Rosie O'Donnell and Blake O'Donnell
David Cale, Rosie O'Donnell and Kevin Maloney
Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie's Broadway Theater Kids Executive Director Lori Klinger
Scooter LaForge, Michael Musto, Nora Burns, Rosie O'Donnell, David Ilku and Cynthia Powell
Rosie O'Donnell and Family
Honoree ASCAP's Beth Matthews, Rosie O'Donnell, Honoree Ben Stiller and Desmond Child
Honoree ASCAP's Beth Matthews, Rosie O'Donnell and Honoree Ben Stiller
Rosie O'Donnell and Honoree Ben Stiller
Rosie O'Donnell, Honoree Ben Stiller and Ella Stiller
Rosie O'Donnell and Honoree Ben Stiller
Honoree Ben Stiller
Honoree Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller
Honoree Ben Stiller and daughter Ella Stiller
Artist Peter Pell, Performer David Ilku, Performer Nora Burns, Producer Lori E. Seid, Curator Cynthia Powell, Writer Michael Musto and Artist Scooter LaForge
Blake O'Donnell. Orfeh, Vivian O'Donnell and Andy Karl
Jessie Mueller and Andy Truschinski
Honoree ASCAP's Beth Matthews and Desmond Child
Orfeh and Andy Karl
Orfeh
Orfeh and Producer Lori E Seid
Rosie O'Donnell, Honoree ASCAP's Beth Matthews and Desmond Child
Rosie O'Donnell, Honoree ASCAP's Beth Matthews and Desmond Child pose with "Rosie's Broadway Theater Kids"
Rosie O'Donnell and her "Rosie's Broadway Theater Kids"
Jawan M Jackson and Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell and Sheila Nevins
Jawan M Jackson and guest
Jawan M Jackson
