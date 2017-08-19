SIP - SATURDAY INTERMISSION PICS
Photo Flash: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Gears Up for the Eclipse and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all geared up for the eclipse on Monday, and THE KING AND I tour stops to snap a pic before the costume parade passes by! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

Phantom of the Opera (Broadway): @aliewoldt #SIP @phantombway is ready for the #solareclipse on Monday!! #safetyfirst #alwaysbeprepared #dotheseworkformasquerade #butwhocannametheface @michipoto @rodney.ingram @lairdmackintosh @deannadoyle8 @mareejohnsonofficial @officialbroadwayworld

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @jkmckay Our 2nd last #SIP at the #wizardofoz with @isidorakecman and @stannmyers #wizardofozLOT #Dorothy #Glinda #Scarecrow #saturdayintermissionpic

The King and I (National Tour): @kavindpan Sometimes, a costume parade is in order. #sip #tkaitour

Newsies (Regional): @austin.nedrow Today's Saturday Intermission Picture is brought to you by the Newsies Stretching Space at MSMT! We get pretty creative to make sure we're ready for Act 2! #SIP #NewsiesForever #MSMT #BroadwayWorld #msmtnewsies @officialbroadwayworld

Fame (Regional): @repantz The teen cast of #FAME! at the @ogunquitph is going to #liveforever! @officialbroadwayworld #sip #saturdayintermissionpic #broadwayworld #awesome80s #eyeshadowfordays #remembermyname #teentheatre #ogunquitplayhouse


