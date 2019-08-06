Photo Flash: Original Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Assembles To Send Off Jennifer Laura Thompson And Michael Park
The original Murphy parents take their final bows and celebrate their run in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.
This week Tony Award-winners Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, and the original company of Dear Evan Hansen came together to celebrate original cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park as they took their final bows in the musical.
Thompson and Park have been with the show for more than 1000 performances each! After the original Murphy parents said their goodbyes to the show, DEH companies of past and present got together for a celebration at Haven Rooftop.
See photos from the celebration below!
Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park
The Original Cast and Creative Team of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Justin Paul, Steven Levenson
Rachel Bay Jones, Ben Platt, Michael Park, Mike Faist
Michael Greif, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park
Michael Greif, Benj Pasek, Ben Platt, Steven Levenson, Justin Paul
Lorna Courtney, Diamond Essence White, Phoenix Best
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rachel Bay Jones
Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Stacey Mindich