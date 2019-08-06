DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Photo Flash: Original Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Assembles To Send Off Jennifer Laura Thompson And Michael Park

The original Murphy parents take their final bows and celebrate their run in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen.

Aug. 6, 2019  

This week Tony Award-winners Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, and the original company of Dear Evan Hansen came together to celebrate original cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park as they took their final bows in the musical.

Thompson and Park have been with the show for more than 1000 performances each! After the original Murphy parents said their goodbyes to the show, DEH companies of past and present got together for a celebration at Haven Rooftop.

See photos from the celebration below!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

