Photo Flash: Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's THE HEADLANDS
LCT3's Production of The Headlands opened last night at the Claire Tow Theater.
Take a look at photos from opening night below!
The play, by Christopher Chen and directed by Knud Adams, features Laura Kai Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn, Mahira Kakkar, Mia Katigbak, Henry Stram, Johnny Wu, and Aaron Yoo.
In The Headlands, Henry is an amateur sleuth and true crime aficionado who sets out to solve the ultimate case: the unsolved murder of his father. Using his memories and the family stories he was told as a child growing up in San Francisco, Henry begins an investigation through a labyrinth of secrets and deceptions that leads him to question the sincerity of those closest to him. The Headlands is a contemporary noir that explores the stories we tell ourselves and the fallibility of the mind.
Photo Credit: Chasi Annexy
Christopher Chen, Edward Chin-Lyn and Mahira Kakkar
Mia Katigbak and Lila Neugebauer
Laura Kai Chen and Manu Narayan
Henry Stram, Mahira Kakkar and Kate MacCluggage
Knud Adams and Christopher Chen
Laura Kai Chen, Mia Katigbak, and Mihira Kakkar
Edwards Chin-Lyn, Henry Stram, Aaron Yoo, and Johnny Wu
The company
