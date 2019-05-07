Photo Flash: Newbies From HADESTOWN, THE PROM And More Celebrate Broadway Debuts At Feinstein's/54 Below

May. 7, 2019  

On Monday, May 6th, Feinstein's/54 Below celebrated the 2018-2019 season's amazing and landmark Broadway debuts for the second yea with Another Opening, Another Debut!

The evening was again produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Performers Included Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Johnny Brantley III (Beetlejuice), Leroy Church (King Kong), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Hadestown), Michael Graceffa (The Cher Show), Katerina Papacostas (Tootsie), Jack Sippel (The Prom), Noa Solorio (Gettin' the Band Back Together), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud), Kalyn West (The Prom) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill).

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner

    popup