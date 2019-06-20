Photo Flash: NYC Dance Week Presents FUNKAR - Celebrating Diversity Through Dance

NYC Dance Week, the annual 10-day dance festival, proudly presented FUNKAR - The Artist Within, a unique performance experience where 9 emerging dance companies/groups/troupes were given up to 10 minutes to showcase their new work to an audience that rates and comments on their work. Dance professionals also provided each company feedback on their choreography and performance.

Presented as part of NYC Dance Week, taking place June 13-22, 2019, Funkar was held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm at Dixon Place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY 10002.

Pooja Uberoi, a professional dancer and dance teacher from Mumbai, India, founded Funkar - as part of NYC10 Dance Initiative, the sister project of NYC Dance Week under the nonprofit, Tendu Inc. Her vision was to help discover and support emerging dance companies from all over the world and bring them to NYC to expand their audiences. Uberoi! says, "I started Funkar to bring about the diversity of dance which can be seen only in a city like New York where people from all walks of life and different countries reside. At Funkar, we want to include dances and dancers from all over the world in one show."

Participating dance companies included:

ANNE DIETRICH http://www.anne-dietrich.de

AMERICAN SWISS BALLET COMPANY https://www.asbcompany.com

DANIELLE DINIZ https://daniellediniz.weebly.com

Emily Vartanian http://www.GeneralMischief.com

Keith Thompson http://www.dancetactics.org

SHIVANI BADGI

YU.S.ARTISTRY http://yukiishiguro.com

Julia Bengtsson http://www.juliabengtsson.com/

VICTOR - PMX ENTERTAINMENT DANCE COMPANY https://bit.ly/2IeU7fy

Founded by Tasha Norman in 2005, NYC Dance Week is a project by Tendu Inc. that collaborates with noted studios in New York City to celebrate the diversity of dance with an exhilarating 10-day festival of FREE dance, fitness and wellness classes. Created with the underlying belief that dance contributes to the well-being of individuals, the festival inspires the NYC community to experience dance, live active and healthy lifestyles, and celebrate life. Nearly 50 local studios partner with the organization each year. For more info: NYCDanceWeek.org



The Artist Within

Emily Vartanian

Pmx Entertainment Dance Company

Shivani Badgi

American Swiss Ballet Company

Keith Thompson

Anne Dietrich

Funkar Founder/Producer Pooja Uberoi And NYC Dance Week Sr. Producer Aileen Malogan

Nyc Dance Week Producers Pooja Uberoi And Aileen Malogan





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You