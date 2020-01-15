Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, The Skivvies and More at 54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS

On Monday, January 13th, Feinstein's/54 Below presented a one-night only, sold out concert evening to honor the hilarious, iconic Mensch of comedy, Mel Brooks.

The starry evening featured some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences were treated to conic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and more!

The evening was hosted by Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers) and featured Nick Cearley (Pageant, The Skivvies), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change, Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, The Skivvies)

Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line). The event also featured Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique) Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical) and Ben Schrager (Indecent).

The evening was music directed by Ben Caplan and co-produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner

Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber





