Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, The Skivvies and More at 54 CELEBRATES MEL BROOKS
On Monday, January 13th, Feinstein's/54 Below presented a one-night only, sold out concert evening to honor the hilarious, iconic Mensch of comedy, Mel Brooks.
Check out photos below!
The starry evening featured some of Broadway and film's most prominent Mel Brooks alums, as well as the funniest on the boards who have been influenced by his words. Audiences were treated to conic songs from The Producers, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, High Anxiety, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, and more!
The evening was hosted by Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers) and featured Nick Cearley (Pageant, The Skivvies), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change, Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, The Skivvies)
Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!) and Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line). The event also featured Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique) Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical) and Ben Schrager (Indecent).
The evening was music directed by Ben Caplan and co-produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner
Photo Credit: Katy Beth Barber
Veanne Cox and Michael Kushner
Nick Cearley, Michael Kushner and Lauren Molina
Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner
Adam B. Shapiro
Full Company
Nathan Lee Graham and Michael Kushner
Remy Germinario, Mia Gerachis, Ben Schrager, Nathan Lee Graham, and Michael Kushner
Dan DeLuca, Harrison Chad, Remy Germinario and Dant Jeanfelix
Adam B. Shapiro
Ben Schrager, Charlotte Maltby and Remy Germinario
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina
Angie Schworer and Leigh Zimmerman
Angie Schworer and Leigh Zimmerman
Timothy Hughes and Jelani Remy
Timothy Hughes, Jelani Remy, Mia Gerachis, Rhetta Mykeal and Lindsay Lavin
Richard Kind and Ensemble
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that producer Rich Affannato died on January 11, 2019. According to his husband, Hamilton's Gregory Treco - 'The world ... (read more)
Desi Oakley Will Make West End Debut in WAITRESS This Week Following Multiple Cast Member Illnesses
Desi Oakley is set to make her West End debut in Waitress this weekend, after the three cast members who play Jenna have fallen ill.... (read more)
Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Look Back at Erika Henningsen's MEAN GIRLS Journey!
This is SO not grool! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Erika Henningsen has set her departure date from Mean Girls on Broadway. The actress annou... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
Breaking: Ciara Renee, McKenzie Kurtz & Ryan McCartan Will Join Cast of FROZEN on Broadway
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)