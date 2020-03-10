Photo Flash: Krysta Rodriguez, Alex Boniello, Barrett Wilbert Weed and More at THE WOMAN IN BLACK Industry Night
The Woman In Black hosted Industry Night last night at the McKittrick Hotel. Guests included: Alex Boniello, Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland, Nina Grollman, Barrett Gilbert Weed, James Davis, Patrick Vaill, Grey Henson, Zachary Noah Piser, and Will Brill as they mingled with the show's stars: Ben Porter and David Acton!
Check out photos below!
The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron for The McKittrick Hotel
Related Articles
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
BREAKING: All Tickets For WEST SIDE STORY, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, and More Will Be $50 Through March
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
Photo Flash: Gerard Butler Visits the Queens of SIX
Gerard Butler visited the queens of Six on Broadway last night, March 6. Following the show, he posed for a picture with the cast.... (read more)
The producers of To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, The Lehman Trilogy, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and The Book of Mormon, have announced t... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Rob McClure in Full Costume for MRS. DOUBTFIRE on Broadway!
Rob McClure took to Instagram this morning to post the first picture of himself in costume as Mrs. Doubtfire! Mrs. Doubtfire is officially in previews... (read more)
Photo Flash: Gerard Butler Visits the Queens of SIX
Gerard Butler visited the queens of Six on Broadway last night, March 6. Following the show, he posed for a picture with the cast.... (read more)