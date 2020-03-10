Photo Flash: Krysta Rodriguez, Alex Boniello, Barrett Wilbert Weed and More at THE WOMAN IN BLACK Industry Night

The Woman In Black hosted Industry Night last night at the McKittrick Hotel. Guests included: Alex Boniello, Krysta Rodriguez, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland, Nina Grollman, Barrett Gilbert Weed, James Davis, Patrick Vaill, Grey Henson, Zachary Noah Piser, and Will Brill as they mingled with the show's stars: Ben Porter and David Acton!

Check out photos below!

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron for The McKittrick Hotel

