Photo Flash: Jimmy Fallon Stops By ALADDIN On Broadway!
Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, paid a visit to Aladdin on Broadway this week and made a special trip backstage to say hello to cast members Arielle Jacobs, Michael James Scott and Jacob Dickey. See a photo from his visit below!
Aladdin features the timeless songs from the 1992 animated film as well as new music written by Tony, Olivier and eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Little Shop Of Horrors).
With lyrics from Olivier Award and two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony and Olivier Award, three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), and a book by Beguelin, Aladdin is directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
Photo Credit: Disney Theatrical Productions
Jimmy Fallon, Arielle Jacobs, Michael James Scott and Jacob Dickey
