Photo Flash: Irish Rep Honors President Bill Clinton At 30th Anniversary Gala

Irish Repertory Theatre held its 30th Anniversary Celebration Gala on Monday June 17th at 7:00PM at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center.

The evening honored President Bill Clinton for his leadership role in the peace process in Northern Ireland which resulted in the historic Good Friday Agreement. He was presented with the Visionary Leadership Award by Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin. The evening also honored Terry Donnelly and John Keating for sustained excellence throughout the company's 30-year history.

Special guest performers included Judy Collins, Michael Cerveris and His Loose Cattle Band, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rebecca Luker, Max von Essen, Melissa Errico, Nathan Gunn, Donna Kane, Bill Whelan, composer of Riverdance, joined by musicians and dancers, Ciarán Sheehan, and more.

