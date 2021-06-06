Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!

The event featured Sara Bareilles, Freestyle Love Supreme, and many more!

Jun. 6, 2021  

On Saturday, June 5, New 42 celebrated arts educators in a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor celebration on 42nd Street in Times Square.

The event featured performances from Sara Bareilles, Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, Bill Irwin, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Chop & Quench featuring Sahr Ngaujah, DJ Duane Harriott, Brooklyn United Marching Band, and the Saxophone Ensemble of Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

Honorees included the NYC Department of Education, Office of Arts and Special Projects, accepted by Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Dance Educator & Advocate Jody Gottfried Arnhold.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Alexandra Hutchinson

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Alexandra Hutchinson, Derek Brockington

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Andrew Bancroft

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Aneesa Folds

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Ashley Perez Flanagan

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Bill Irwin

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Bill Irwin

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Fiona Howe Rudin, Russell Granet

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Chop & Quench

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Chris Sullivan

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Deangelo Blanchard, Fiona Howe Rudin, Jody Gottfried Arnhold, Russel Granet

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Deangelo Blanchard

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
DJ Duane Harriot

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Fiona Howe Rudin

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Fiona Howe Rudin, Chris 'Shockwave' Sullivan, Ashley Perez Flanagan, Aneesa 'Young Need' Folds, Andrew Banroft, Russel Granet

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Fiona Howe Rudin, Jody Gottfried Arnhold

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Freestyle Love Supreme Academy

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Jody Gottfried Arnhold

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Joe Tippett

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Fiona Howe Rudin

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Russell Granet

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Sahrn Gaujah

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Sara Bareilles

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Saxophone Ensemble of Celia Cruz Bronz High School of Music

Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!
Courtney J Boddie


