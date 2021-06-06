Photos: Inside New 42's LET'S GET THIS SHOW ON THE STREET!

On Saturday, June 5, New 42 celebrated arts educators in a once-in-a-lifetime outdoor celebration on 42nd Street in Times Square.

The event featured performances from Sara Bareilles, Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, Bill Irwin, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Chop & Quench featuring Sahr Ngaujah, DJ Duane Harriott, Brooklyn United Marching Band, and the Saxophone Ensemble of Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

Honorees included the NYC Department of Education, Office of Arts and Special Projects, accepted by Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Dance Educator & Advocate Jody Gottfried Arnhold.

Check out photos below!