Photo Flash: Inside Disney on Broadway's Panel at DragCon, Featuring Alyssa Fox, Noah J. Ricketts,Â and More!

Sep. 10, 2019  

This past weekend Disney on Broadway held a panel at DragCon - Disney On Broadway: Serving Hair Face and Looks for 25 Years.

The panel was hosted by Alexis Michelle and Nina West and featured a behind the scenes look at how Frozen's Elsa Standby Alyssa Fox transforms into Elsa with the help of Makeup Designer Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup and Hair Supervisor Tyrel Martori, and Associate Costume Designer David Kaley.

The panel also featured a conversation with Frozen's Noah J. Ricketts, Aladdin's Michael James Scott, and The Lion King's Bradley Gibson.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

