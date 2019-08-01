Photo Flash: Get a Taste of Alison Luff and Mark Evans in WAITRESS

It only takes a taste! Sneak a peek at new Waitress stars Alison Luff and Mark Evans sweetening up their new roles!

Alison Luff (Jenna) most recently starred on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville. Her additional theatre credits include the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia as well as the 1st National Tour of Wicked. On television, Alison has appeared in FBI on CBS. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.

Mark Evans (Dr. Pomatter) was most recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His Off-Broadway credits include I Married An Angel and Me And My Girl (Encores!), Finian's Rainbow (Irish Rep). Regional: The Book of Mormon (1st Nat), Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida, Singing In the Rain. West End: Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma, Spamalot, Rocky Horror. TV and Film credits include "Instinct" (CBS), The Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "​The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.





