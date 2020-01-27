Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos of CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Starring John Treacy Egan and More
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.
Check out photos below!
Based on the 1985 Paramount Pictures film with screenplay written by Jonathan Lynn, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, this new adaptation is written by award-winning playwright Sandy Rustin, with additional materials written by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Led by Director Casey Hushion, the cast features Mariah Burks, John Treacy Egan, Donna English, Kathy Fitzgerald, Eleasha Gamble, Josh Innerst, Gregory James, Michael Kostroff, Alex Mandell, Mark Price, Graham Stevens and Elisabeth Yancey.
Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at the Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult Paramount film, and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.
Photo Credit: Ken Blaze
Donna English, Mark Price, John Treacy Egan, Kathy Fitzgerald
Mark Price John Treacy Egan, Alex Mandell, Elisabeth Yancey
Elisabeth Yancey, Michael Kostroff, Donna English, Alex Mandell
Eleasha Gamble, Alex Mandell, Kathy Fitzgerald, Donna English, Michael Kostroff, John Treacy Egan
Kathy Fitzgerald, Michael Kostroff, Eleasha Gamble, Mark Price, John Treacy Egan, Elizabeth Yancey, Alex Mandell, Donna English
Michael Kostroff, Mark Price, Elisabeth Yancey
Eleasha Gamble, Donna English, Kathy Fitzgerald, Michael Kostroff, John Treacy Egan, Alex Mandell
Eleasha Gamble, John Treacy Egan, Kathy Fitzgerald, Donna English, Elizabeth Yancey, Michael Kostroff, Alex Mandell
