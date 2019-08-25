Photo Flash: Gavin Lee, Heidi Blickenstaff, and More Celebrate Disney On Broadway's 25th Anniversary at D23

Disney on Broadway celebrated its 25th anniversary with an exclusive concert at the annual D23 Expo on August 24.

Hosted by Tony Award-nominee Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast), the concert featured Heidi Blickenstaff(Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins, Beauty and the Beast, On The Record), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King). A six-piece band, led by Jim Abbott, accompanied performers as they led the audience through Disney on Broadway's Tony Award-winning catalogue. The performance featured songs from Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aida, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Aladdin, Freaky Friday and Frozen.

The celebration also featured a brand-new VR experience that put fans center stage in Aladdin, Frozen and The Lion King's biggest Broadway production numbers, featuring Broadway's Caissie Levy (Elsa), Major Attaway (Genie), Telly Leung (Aladdin) and Tshidi Manye (Rafiki).

Check out photos from the concert below!





