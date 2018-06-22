Photo Flash: First Look at the Public's FIRE IN DREAMLAND

Rinne Groff returns to The Public with a dynamic and poignantly funny new play directed by Marissa Wolf, Associate Artistic Director and New Works Director at Kansas City Repertory. Check out photos of the production below!

In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, a disillusioned do-gooder named Kate, meets Jaap, a charismatic European making a film about the 1911 fire that burned Coney Island's Dreamland amusement park to ashes. Desperate for something to live for, Kate buys a ticket on the thrill ride of Jaap's passion. The only trick is to keep the roller coaster from running off the rails before it destroys them all. Breaking the boundaries of time and narrative, Fire in Dreamland is a vibrant new play that explores the astonishing things we create in the face of devastation. The work was originally commissioned by The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

The complete cast of Fire in Dreamland features Kyle Beltran (Lance), Enver Gjokaj (Jaap Hooft), and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Kate).

FIRE IN DREAMLAND features scenic and costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, and original music and sound design by Brendan Aanes.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

