Photo Flash: First Look at The York Theatre Company's LOLITA, MY LOVE

The York Theatre Company concludes the 25th Anniversary of its acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series celebrating the work of the legendary librettist and lyricist Alan Jay Lerner with the third show in the 2019 Winter series: the NY premiere of Lolita, My Love, with music by John Barry and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, as edited by Erik Haagensen. Directed by Emily Maltby and with music direction by Deniz Cordell, the 13-member cast features George Abud (The Band's Visit) as Clare Quilty, Caitlin Cohn (The Secret Garden) as Dolores "Lolita" Haze, Robert Sella (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Humbert Humbert, Thursday Farrar (Aida) as Dr. June Ray, and Jessica Tyler Wright (Sweeney Todd) as Charlotte Haze, with Becca Fox (Singin' in the Rain), Hanako Greensmith (Spring Awakening), Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland), Jay Aubrey Jones (Assassins), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Max Meyers (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Mark Montague (A Very Brady Musical), and Analise Scarpaci (Matilda, The Musical).

Based on the 1955 novel Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov, the musical, which originally closed in Boston in 1971, closely follows the legendary novel: a college professor named Humbert Humbert becomes fascinated by and starts to seduce his landlady's young daughter, Dolores "Lolita" Haze. The fascination quickly turns into obsession, and soon a whirlwind race across the US begins. For this Mufti presentation, Erik Haagensen (Darling of the Day and The Day Before Spring in Mufti) has created a new script, edited together from Lerner's assorted drafts, each vastly different from the others. Haagensen said "now audiences will have a chance to hear Lolita on stage and decide for themselves what they think of this unquestionably daring musical that begins as a black comedy and ends in tragedy."

The York Theatre Company's acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, are part of the Muftis' twenty-fifth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. Mufti means "in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production."

The production team includes Lighting Designer Stephen O'Shea, Production Manager Kevin Maloof, Production Stage Manager Chris Steckel, and Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Santos. Casting for Lolita, My Love is by Carol Hanzel.

Single tickets for the Winter 2019 Musicals in Mufti series are priced at $45 (Weekdays and Saturday nights) and $50 (Weekend matinees). York Member single tickets are priced at $31.50 (all performances). Tickets may be purchased online at www.yorktheatre.org/membership, or by visiting The York Theatre Company Box Office (Citicorp Building, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue), or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

The limited engagement of Lolita, My Love plays 11 performances only, February 23 - March 3, 2019 at The York Theatre Company at Saint Peter's (619 Lexington Avenue, entrance on East 54th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue). Opening Night is Sunday evening, February 24, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

