Photo Flash: First Look at Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez and More in WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Off-Broadway

Nov. 3, 2017  

Theresa Rebeck's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST, now playing at WP Theater, stars Teen Choice Award winner Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect films) Emmy Award winner and Golden Globe Nominee Marg Helgenberger ("CSI"), Damian Young ("The Comeback"), Jim Parrack ("True Blood"), and Krysta Rodriguez ("Trial & Error"). The four-week limited engagement will celebrate its opening night on Wednesday, November 8 and will run through Sunday, November 26. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

"Why is it still like this?" Janice sighs to Eliza. It's 1992, and Eliza is the brainy new recruit at a small-shop architecture firm. But she's struggling to get a foothold on even the lowest rung of the company ladder, and starts making moves to blow the lid off their Pandora's box of office politics and social maneuvering, in this sharply hilarious black comedy. Rebeck brings her trademark blistering wit to the workplace in this darkly funny and all-too-relevant comedy of gender politics.

What We're Up Against is directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Dry Land, Empathitrax) and produced by WP Theater by special arrangement with Segal NYC Productions.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Photo Flash: First Look at Skylar Astin, Marg Helgenberger, Krysta Rodriguez and More in WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Off-Broadway
The cast of WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Off-Broadway

