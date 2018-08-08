Photo Flash: First Look at Sierra Boggess and Boyd Gaines in THE AGE OF INNOCENCE

When is it wrong to love someone? Is love the highest ideal, or is kindness and duty even greater than love? Wharton's Pulitzer Prize winner is romantic and heartbreakingly unsentimental in its portrayal of a rigid society where "people dreaded scandal more than disease."



Called "an entrancing, lyrical love story" by The Hartford Courant, this world premiere production about star-crossed lovers forced to choose between love and honor is adapted by Oscar® and Tony® nominee (and Princeton University alumnus) Douglas McGrath (Beautiful on Broadway).

The play is directed by Tony Award® winner Doug Hughes (Junk, Doubt: A Parable, Born Yesterday on Broadway) and runs September 7 - October 7 in the Berlind Theatre. Press opening is Saturday, September 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25. The Age of Innocence is produced in association with Hartford Stage and was named Outstanding Play at the 2018 Connecticut Critics Circle Awards.



About the production, McCarter Artistic Director Emily Mann said: "What I love most about Douglas McGrath's brilliant adaptation is how all of us-regardless of age, background, or varied experiences-look back on our past decisions and wonder 'did I make the right choice?' This production shows the universal truth behind the struggle of choosing one path over another."



The cast includes four-time Tony Award® winner Boyd Gaines as the Old Gentleman, internationally-renowned actress and vocalist Sierra Boggess as Countess Ellen Olenska, Helen Cespedes as May Welland, and Andrew Veenstra as Newland Archer, and Darrie Lawrence, Deirdre Madigan, Haviland Morris, Sara Norton, Dan Owens, Josh Salt, Sara Schwab, Tony Ward, and Alessandro Gian Viviano. The cast is joined onstage for each performance by pianist Yan Li.



The design team includes Tony Award® winners John Lee Beatty (sets, McCarter's Glengarry Glen Ross) and Linda Cho (costumes, McCarter's A Christmas Carol), alongside Obie Award-winners Ben Stanton (lighting, McCarter's She Stoops to Conquer) and Mark Bennett (original music and sound). Chuck LaPointe (wig and hair design, McCarter's Antony and Cleopatra) and Peter Pucci (choreography, McCarter's Mrs. Packard) round out the design team.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson







