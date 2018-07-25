Photo Flash: First Look at NC Theatre's NEWSIES Starring Jason Gotay

North Carolina Theatre presents Disney's NEWSIES, playing July 24-29 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

Adapted from the Disney film, New York City's newsboys seize the day when they strike against unfair working conditions. NEWSIES addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against a corrupt establishment. High-energy with non-stop thrills, the stage version introduces eight brand-new songs while keeping many of the beloved songs audiences know and love from the film.

Disney's NEWSIES will open Tuesday, July 24 and run through Sunday, July 29 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Visit nctheatre.com to purchase tickets or call (919) 831-6941 x6944. For groups of 10 or more, call (919) 831-6941 x6949.

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier, non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youth. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region.

