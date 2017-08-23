Photo Flash: First Look at Holly Twyford and More in A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents A Little Night Music directed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Follies, Gigi). A Little Night Music will run from August 15 - October 8 in Signature Theatre's intimate MAX Theatre, and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Tony Award-winning musical, set in 1900 Sweden, revolves around a tangled web of love affairs. Sondheim's classically inspired score includes "A Weekend in the Country", "Liaisons", and the seminal "Send in the Clowns." Signature Theatre continues to be the largest single producer of the work of Stephen Sondheim and A Little Night Music marks the 28th production of a Sondheim musical in Signature Theatre's history.

The production stars Holly Twyford (Signature's The Little Dog Laughed, Ford's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf) making her Washington DC musical theater debut as Desiree Armfeldt, along with Florence Lacey (Signature's Titanic, Sunset Boulevard) as Madame Armfeldt and Bobby Smith (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, La Cage Aux Folles) as Frederik Egerman. Twyford, Lacey and Smith are joined in the cast by Nicki Elledge (Toby's Beauty and the Beast) as Anne, Will Gartshore (Signature's The Fix) as Count Carl Magnus, Sam Ludwig (Signature's Titanic) as Henrik Egerman, Anna Grace Nowalk (Signature's Showboat) as Fredricka, Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's Titanic) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, and Maria Rizzo (Signature's The Gulf) as Petra.

The ensemble is rounded out by Susan Derry (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George), Maria Egler (Signature's The Fix), Benjamin Lurye (Signature's Diner), Quynh-My Luu (Olney's Sweeney Todd), and Kevin McAllister (Signature's Titanic).

The creative team includes Choreography by Karma Camp (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar), Musical Direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature's West Side Story), Scenic Design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Signature's Titanic), Lighting Design by Colin K Bills (Signature's Midwestern Gothic), Costume Design by Robert Perdziola (Signature's Merrily We Roll Along), Sound Design by Ryan Hickey (Signature's Titanic), Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature's Titanic), Production Stage Manager Kerry Epstein, Assistant Stage Manager Taryn Friend.

For tickets and more information, visit www.sigtheatre.org.