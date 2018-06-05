Photo Flash: First Look at DESPERATE MEASURES at New World Stages

Desperate Measures, a new musical comedy gone wild with music by David Friedman (Listen To My Heart), book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Anna Karenina), and directed by Bill Castellino(Cagney, Marry Harry) is one of the most winning off-Broadway shows of the year.

Desperate Measures is playing at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues), with opening night set for June 13, and features: Gary Marachek (Eleanor) as Father Morse, Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) as Bella Rose, Sarah Parnicky (Show Boat at Houston Grand Opera) as Susanna/Sister Mary Jo, Conor Ryan ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert") as Johnny Blood, Peter Saide (Skin Tight) as Sheriff Green, and Nick Wyman (Les Misérables) as Governor von Richterhenkenpflichtgetruber with Anthony Festa (Bare at New World Stages), Celia Hottenstein (The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary National Tour) andTom Souhrada (Kinky Boots).

Desperate Measures is a hilarious new musical that tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, a authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good, and a nun out of the habit- as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just. Sound familiar?

Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, the musical is a joyful, madcap comedy that also manages to ponder the nature of justice. Will the good guys pull off the greatest caper yet, or will Johnny be left hanging? One thing is certain...you will come out smiling.

Desperate Measures features scenic design by James Morgan (Cagney, Sweeney Todd), costume design by Nicole Wee (Closer Than Ever, Storyville), lighting design by Paul Miller(Legally Blonde, The Illusionists) and sound design by Julian Evans (Tick, Tick Boom, jon and jen).David Hancock Turner (Subways Are For Sleeping, Hallelujah, Baby) serves as musical director. Casting is by Carol Hanzel (Cagney) and the production stage manager is CJ LaRoche.

