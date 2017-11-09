Photo Flash: Cynthia Erivo and More Celebrate Christian Siriano's DRESSES TO DREAM ABOUT Book Release

Nov. 9, 2017  

Last night in New York City, CFDA designer Christian Siriano celebrated the release of his new book "Dresses To Dream About" at the Rizzoli flagship book store.

VIP guests in attendance included Drew Barrymore, Christina Hendricks, Coco Rocha, Natasha Lyonne, Gina Gershon, Nia Vardalos, Cynthia Errivo, Veronica Webb, Leigh Lezark, Precious Lee, Michelle Collins, Marquita Pring, Mari Agory, Jackie Miranne & Brad Walsh.

"Dresses To Dream About" details the creative journey of some of Siriano's most noteworthy designs, starting from an original sketch and ending with a dreamy, finished gown. Photography of Siriano at work in his Manhattan studio and narration by the designer himself track the design process, and give a behind the scenes look at the work of one of America's leading young fashion stars.

