Photo Flash: Chilina Kennedy Celebrates BEAUTIFUL Sing for Hope Piano at Carole King's Alma Mater

Chilina Kennedy, who stars as Carole King in the hit Broadway Musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, was the special guest at the presentation of the Sing for Hope Piano at James Madison High School in Brooklyn, which is Carole King's alma mater.

The Piano was designed by members of the BEAUTIFUL company and will be a permanent addition to the school. Chilina wowed the audience with her rendition of King's song "Beautiful."

BroadwayWorld has photos from the appearance below!

Photos courtesy of DKC/O&M

