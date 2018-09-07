Photo Flash: Celia Keenan-Bolger, Alex Newell and More Pay A Visit to GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Click Here for More Articles on GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER

Last night, GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER welcomed some high-profile guests, including Jose Llana, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Marsha Mason, Jaygee Macapugay, Nikka Graff Lanzarone and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's Alex Newell. GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER is playing through September 16 at The Belasco Theatre on Broadway. Scroll down for photos of the visitors backstage.

Marilu Henner was delighted to see Marsha Mason, her co-star in Charles Busch's THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE. It was a six degrees of separation moment for newlywed Jose Llana, who just returned from leading the national tour of Lincoln Center's THE KING AND I. He came to the show with SCHOOL OF ROCK's Jaygee Macapugay, his co-star in HERE LIES LOVE; reunited with 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE castmates Celia Keenan-Bolger, and GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER co-creator Sarah Saltzberg; appeared in FALLING FOR EVE with Nehal Joshi; and in FLOWER DRUM SONG with J. Elaine Marcos.

GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and choreographed by Chris Bailey with original music and lyrics by Mark Allen, a book by Ken Davenport and The Grundleshotz, with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The creative team includes Tony Award winners Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Ken Billington (Lighting Design), John Shivers (Sound Design) in addition to Music Direction by Sonny Paladino.

The cast of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER features Mitchell Jarvis, Jay Klaitz, Manu Narayan, Paul Whitty, Sawyer Nunes, Marilu Henner, Kelli Barrett, Becca Kötte, Garth Kravits, Tamika Lawrence, Noa Solorio, Brandon Williams, Lindsey Brett Carothers, Ryan Duncan, Scott Richard Foster, Jenny Hill, Nehal Joshi, J. Elaine Marcos, Rob Marnell, Jasmin Richardson, Ian Ward, and Tad Wilson.

The cast recently gathered to record the cast album at Power Station and SH-K-BOOM RECORDS will release it later this year.

You can get 2 for 1 tickets for GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER during Broadway week, Sept 3-16. Visit www.telechargeoffers.com

Code 1: BWAYWK - general 2-for-1 tickets

Code 2: BWAYUP - 2-for-1 upgrade: spend an extra $20 to get seats closer to the stage.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang



J. Elaine Marcos, Garth Kravits, Jose Llana, Ryan Duncan, Jaygee Macapugay



Marilu Henner and Marsha Mason



Celia Keenan-Bolger, Paul Whitty, Garth Kravits, Mitchell Jarvis, Sarah Saltzberg, Marilu Henner and Kelli Barrett



Jaygee Macapugay and Garth Kravits



BranDon Williams, Garth Kravits, Alex Newell, Manu Narayan, Nehal Joshi and J. Elaine Marcos



Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jose Llana and Sarah Saltzberg



Jaygee Macapugay and J. Elaine Marcos



Jose Llana and Jay Klaitz



Celia Keenan-Bolger. Nehal Joshi, Nikka Graff Lanzarone



Jaygee Macapugay, Lia Chang, Jose Llana and J. Elaine Marcos



Frank Conroy, Ryan Duncan, Jose Llana, Garth Kravits and Jaygee Macapugay

