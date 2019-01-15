Photo Flash: Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn and More Attend American Associates of The National Theatre Gala Celebrating NETWORK

The National Theatre and the American Associates of the National Theatre will hosted an exclusive fundraising gala to celebrate the National Theatre's acclaimed Broadway production of Network on Friday, January 11, 2019. Funds raised from the Gala will support the work of the National Theatre in the U.S. and the U.K.

The gala was hosted by National Theatre Director Rufus Norris and star of Network Bryan Cranston. The gala co-chairs are the Blavatnik Family Foundation, Leila Maw Straus, and John Hoffman / Northern Trust.

The National Theatre is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to make world-class theatre that is entertaining, challenging and inspiring, and they make it for everyone. The National Theatre believes that the arts are a fundamental ingredient to living a full, rich life. The shared experience of theatre allows individuals to see the world from another viewpoint and has the power to bring people together, to connect, empower and inspire. The National Theatre aims to share its work as widely as possible, across the UK and internationally.

The American Associates of the National Theatre is a New York-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which grants up to $4 million each year to the National Theatre. These funds enable the NT to continue developing its world-class program with affordable ticket prices and to extend this work to audiences, artists and young people around the globe. (Federal Tax Identification 13-4140412. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.)

