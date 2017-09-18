Photo Flash: Broadway's Krysta Rodriguez Headlines OCSA's 2017 Season Premiere

Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) Foundation, a non-profit that supports one of the nation's premier arts schools, kicked off the 2017-18 season with a stunning beachfront concert starring Broadway sensation and notable alumna Krysta Rodriguez performing musical numbers from her career alongside 12 talented Musical Theatre Conservatory students. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below!

Taking place during sunset at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach on Saturday, Sept. 9, OCSA's Season Premiere also featured vocalists from MONTAGE! and a cabaret lounge jazz performance by students from The Garn Family Jazz Studies Program during the pre-show cocktail reception and dinner. Proceeds support OCSA's award-winning arts conservatory programs.

Season Premiere began as more than 280 guests arrived to find an exquisite cocktail reception set up beside the waterfront. High-top tables were draped in a Damask pattern of light blue and navy linens reflecting the blues of the bay and afternoon sky. While reuniting among friends, guests were served a rum-based signature cocktail, "The Big Easy," and tasty tray-passed appetizers including coconut lobster, wild mushroom vol-au-vent and andouille sausage en croute.

The cabaret lounge jazz combo performed jazz standard repertoire from the Great American Song Book, and was featured in a performance of "Take the A Train." MONTAGE! vocalists sang solos with the band. Hanna Eyre (who recently competed on NBC's "The Voice") performed "They Can't Take That Away from Me" and Carson Ripley sang "All of Me."

Krysta Rodriguez delighted the audience with stories and songs from her career on Broadway and television, as well as her time at OCSA. OCSA students accompanied Rodriquez in a performance of "It Won't Be Long Now" from "In The Heights," an a cappella version of "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen, "Bye Bye Blackbird" in the style of Liza Minnelli and "My Strongest Suit" from "Aida."

Additional highlights included a sign-language duet of songs from "Spring Awakening" and "Big River" with Musical Theatre Conservatory Director and fellow OCSA alumnus Scott Barnhardt, a medley of songs from her role as Ana Vargas on NBC's "Smash" and a finale of "Tomorrow" from "Annie," before she sang an encore of "Let Me Be Your Star" from "Smash."