Photo Flash: Billy Porter Closes the World Pride Opening Ceremony

Billy Porter, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning star of FX Network's "Pose," closed the World Pride opening ceremony at Brooklyn's Barclays Center last night in two dazzling custom looks by NYC designers,

The Blonds. Porter's first entrance led to an immediate standing ovation before he performed a heartfelt rendition of "Home" in front of a video montage of scenes from the hit series "Pose."

He closed the evening with a performance of his new single "Love Yourself" as the arena was showered in metallic confetti. Porter was accompanied a 40-member choir from Broadway Inspirational Voices for the finale.



Stylist, Sam Ratelle, dressed Porter in a Cruella de Vil inspired coat from The Blonds Spring / Summer 2019 runway show, "Disney Villains." The ensemble was completed with a custom cat suit bejeweled with Preciosa crystals, and a custom Sarah Sokol Millenary hat. For "Love Yourself," Porter wore a customized crystal-encrusted bomber jacket by The Blonds that reflected all the light on stage, turning him every individual color of the Pride Flag with each step he took.



Porter's new single, "Love Yourself" is available on all digital streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Angela Weiss/AFP/getty Images)





