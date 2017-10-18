Photo Flash: Bid on Bette Midler's Custom Halloween Costumes for Charity!

Bette Midler is hosting a Charitybuzz auction in anticipation of her annual, star-studded "Hulaween" event to benefit the New York Restoration Project. Bette is auctioning off three of the fabulous costumes she has worn in years past. Scroll down for a closer look!

Midler's annual benefit is a night filled with celebrity sightings, good food, great music and donations to NYRP, which transforms space in underserved communities into parks and gardens which provide food, beauty, and a community place to relax.

All funds raised from this costume auction also benefit NYRP. Click here for more information about the auction!

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler recently celebrated its second consecutive week of breaking the box office records for both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization. As previously announced Midler's Tony Award-winning run at the Shubert Theatre will end this winter; starting Saturday evening, January 20, two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters will take on the title role of 'Dolly Gallagher Levi.'



Bette Midler's 2013 Hulaween Gala costume worn at the New York Restoration Project's 'Hulaween in the Big Easy.'



Bette Midler's custom-made costume worn at the New York Restoration Project's 2014 Hulaween Gala, 'Fellini Hulaweenie.'



Bette Midler's 2015 Hulaween Gala, 'Hell Night on Hulaween Island' costume.