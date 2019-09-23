Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes at CONCERT FOR AMERICA

On September 21, SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, were joined by stars of the stage, screen, and dance floor for the latest iteration of their critically acclaimed CONCERT FOR AMERICA. The evening was filled with moving and thrilling performances, and calls to action from members of the entertainment community, as well as those who have been most impacted by the recent immigration crisis.

Newlyweds Chris Wood (Supergirl) and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl herself!) dazzled the audience with their own rendition of "An Old-Fashioned Wedding" from Annie Get Your Gun. Dancing With The Stars couple Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov were joined by Pasha's wife Daniella Karagach to show off their moves. Flannery also performed alongside her longtime friend and collaborator, and recent Emmy Award winner, Jane Lynch.

While there was fun to be had by all, the stars were there to bring attention to an incredibly important cause and raise funds for the National Immigration Law Center, the only national organization whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families. The production raised over $110,000 (and still counting) to support this essential mission. Also on hand to lend their voices wereWayne Brady (Let's Make A Deal), Liz Callaway (singing her Oscar-nominated song from the film Anastasia), Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives),Grant Gustin (singing Pasek & Paul's "Running Home To You" from The Flash), Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy and Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf (The Conners), Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester, Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Caroline Rhea (Disney Channel's Sydney To The Max), Gina Torres (Pearson), Elyfer Torres (Betty en NY), Eden Espinosa (Falsettos, Wicked), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!, Wicked), and Yuri Sardarov (Chicago Fire) telling the harrowing tale of how his mother escaped from Azerbaijan all the while clutching him as baby. And how, through the kindness of strangers, they finally came to America.

CONCERT FOR AMERICA was co-presented by Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers, and their Berlanti Family Foundation and clips from previous concerts can all be found at ConcertForAmerica.com.

