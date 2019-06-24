Photo Flash: Beanie Feldstein Heads Back To Summer Camp At Stagedoor Manor

Broadway and film star Beanie Feldstein took a trip down memory lane this weekend, visiting her summer home of many years, Stagedoor Manor.

She did a chat-back with the students and visited the Stagedoor cast of "Hello Dolly" to meet her Minnie Faye counterpart. Beanie also found time to say a few words about her new film "Booksmart"!

Stagedoor Manor, the famous performing arts training center, often invites alums back to share their experiences and journey into the industry.

Check out photos from Beanie's visit below!

Photo Credit: Stagedoor Manor





