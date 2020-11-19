Photo Flash: BAC Brings Together André De Shields and Lillias White for BROADWAY VS
The event was hosted by Amber Iman and streamed live on Tuesday night.
Inspired by the cultural phenomenon Verzuz, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) just presented BROADWAY VS- hosted by Amber Iman and livestreamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages.
Celebrating the legendary careers of Tony Award winners André De Shields and Lillias White, BAC honored the legacies of these Broadway icons while raising funds to support the next generation of BIPOC leadership within the theatre industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, as well as BAC's other initiatives to support and empower artist activists.
The evening featured song selections from their extensive careers on Broadway and on film including music from The Wiz, Dreamgirls, Hercules, The Life, Full Monty, and more as well as conversations between the two iconic Broadway stars.
Check out portraits from the special event below!
Photo Credit: Curtis Brown Photography
Lillias White, Andre De Shields and Amber Iman
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
New York City Center Announces Future Encores! Production of INTO THE WOODS
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...