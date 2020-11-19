Photo Flash: BAC Brings Together André De Shields and Lillias White for BROADWAY VS

Inspired by the cultural phenomenon Verzuz, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC) just presented BROADWAY VS- hosted by Amber Iman and livestreamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages.

Celebrating the legendary careers of Tony Award winners André De Shields and Lillias White, BAC honored the legacies of these Broadway icons while raising funds to support the next generation of BIPOC leadership within the theatre industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, as well as BAC's other initiatives to support and empower artist activists.

The evening featured song selections from their extensive careers on Broadway and on film including music from The Wiz, Dreamgirls, Hercules, The Life, Full Monty, and more as well as conversations between the two iconic Broadway stars.

Check out portraits from the special event below!

