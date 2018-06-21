Photo Flash: ALADDIN on Broadway Makes Way for Some Exciting Celebrity Visitors!

Aladdin on Broadway made way for some star visitors this week as Lea Salonga, Merle Dandridge, and Alex Newell of Broadway's Once on This Island and television star Ty Burrell stopped in for a visit with the good people of Agrabah. Check out behind the scenes photos of the visit below!

Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw(The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin currently stars Broadway veteran Telly Leung (Allegiance, Rent, TV's "Glee") in the title role, Arielle Jacobs (In the Heights, Wicked) as Jasmine, Major Attaway in his Broadway debut as Genie, and, as Jafar, Tony Award nominee Jonathan Freeman (Mary Poppins, The Producers, She Loves Me) brings to the stage the role he indelibly created in the animated film. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, Dennis Stowe and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.

In a cast of 36, Aladdin also features Kathryn Allison, Mike Cannon, Andrew Cao, Damian Chambers, Alicia Charles, Lauryn Ciardullo, Joshua Dela Cruz, Jacob Dickey, Mark DiConzo, Josh Drake, Gabby Gamache, April Holloway, Adam Hyndman, Nathan Lucrezio, Stanley Martin, Amber Owens, Jamie Kasey Patterson, Bobby Pestka, Ariel Reid, Benjamin Rivera, Angelo Soriano, Kathryn Terza and Paige Williams.

