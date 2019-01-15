Jimmy Awards
Photo Flash: 10 Years of Jimmy Awards Alumni Reunite and Sing Duets!

Jan. 15, 2019  

Jimmy Awards® alumni from the previous 10 years reunited for the first ever Jimmy Awards Reunion event yesterday, January 14. Former Jimmy Awards nominees, representing every year of the program, reunited for the celebration which included special duet performances from alumni currently on Broadway and in Touring Broadway shows. Joining the festivities was special guest Patti Murin, currently starring in Broadway's Frozen.

Alumni appearances included: Erica Durham (Jimmys 2012 / The Color Purple, National Tour), Andrew Barth Feldman (Jimmys 2018 / Dear Evan Hansen), Marla Louissaint (Jimmys 2015 / Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, National Tour), Ryan McCartan (Jimmys 2011 / Wicked), Nathan Salstone (Jimmys 2012/ Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 & 2), Josh Strobl (Jimmys 2016 /Dear Evan Hansen), and more. Musical arrangements for the celebration are by Michael Moricz, who has been responsible for the arrangements and conducting at the Jimmys for the history of the program. This event was hosted by the Broadway League Foundation.

The 11th annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan. Tickets will be on sale this spring.

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. Since the inception of the program, participating students have earned over $2,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2009

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2010

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2011

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2012

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2013

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2014

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2014

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2015

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2016

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2017

Alumni representing the Jimmy Awards Class of 2018

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman and Renee Rapp

Josh Strobl (Jimmys 2016) and Mason Alexander Park (Jimmys 2012)

Marla Louissaint (Jimmys 2015) and Erica Durham (Jimmys 2012)

Elizabeth Romero (Jimmys 2012) with Ryan McCartan (Jimmys 2011)

Antonio Cipriano (Jimmys 2017) with Hatty King (Jimmys 2017)

Alli Kramer (Jimmys 2012) with J.R. Heckman (Jimmys 2018)

Tony Moreno (Jimmys 2017) and Shauni Ruetz (Jimmys 2011)

Antonio Cipriano

Hatty King

Marla Louissaint and Erica Durham

Marla Louissaint and Erica Durham

Erica Durham

Marla Louissaint

Tony Moreno and Shauni Ruetz

Josh Strobl and Mason Alexander Park

Josh Strobl and Mason Alexander Park

Renee Rapp and Andrew Barth Feldman

Renee Rapp

Andrew Barth Feldman

Elizabeth Romero and Ryan McCartan

Elizabeth Romero and Ryan McCartan

Ryan McCartan

      SHARE