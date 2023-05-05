Jonathan Groff Joins New DOCTOR WHO Season in 'Mysterious' Guest Role

Jonathan Groff has joined the new season of Doctor Who in a "mysterious" key role.

Variety reports that while details about Groff's role are currently being kept under wraps, a BBC has stated that "he's on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role."

Groff will join RuPaul's Drag Race and recent Chicago breakout star Jinkx Monsoon in the new series. Monsoon will be playing a villain, alongside Ncuti Gatwa, the new Doctor, and Yasmin Finney.

In October 2022, it was announced that the quintessentially British show will be brought to future generations with Disney+ as the exclusive home for new seasons of DOCTOR WHO outside the UK and Ireland. The new episodes will premiere on the BBC and Disney+ beginning in late 2023 for fans all over the world.

Groff recently starred in M. Night Shyamalan's latest feature Knock at the Cabin. He will be seen on Broadwat later this year in Merrily We Roll Along.

In 2021, Groff reunited with the entire original Broadway cast and band of Spring Awakening for a one-night-only, sold-out, 15th anniversary reunion concert, which benefitted The Actors Fund. The reunion concert was the subject of the HBO documentary, "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known," produced by Groff, his castmate Lauren Pritchard and Radical Media. The documentary is available to stream on HBO Max.

In 2019, Groff starred as the lovable doomed florist Seymour Krelborn in the celebrated Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Groff's Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer. Groff starred opposite Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle in Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's beloved musical.

On screen, Groff is the voice of Kristoff and Sven in the Disney animated hit films Frozen and Frozen II. Frozen won an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for "Best Animated Feature Film." Additional film credits include American Sniper, C.O.G., The Conspirator and Taking Woodstock.

Groff is also known for his starring role as Holden Ford in David Fincher's critically acclaimed Netflix television series "Mindhunter," which was executive produced by Oscar-winner Charlize Theron. Groff played an FBI agent who interviewed incarcerated serial killers in an attempt to solve ongoing crimes.

Groff also starred in the HBO series "Looking," and reprised his role as Patrick in "Looking: The Movie," which concluded the acclaimed two-season series. He also appeared as the recurring character, Jesse St. James, on the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning show "Glee," created and produced by Ryan Murphy.

In the summer of 2015, Groff originated the role as King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize-winning production of Hamilton on Broadway. The musical, which began Off-Broadway and tells the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, won 11 Tony Awards in 2016, including "Best Musical."

Groff also received a Tony Award nomination for his performance, and the cast won a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award for the original cast recording. The Emmy Award-winning film adaptation of the Broadway musical is currently streaming on Disney+. Groff also received an individual Emmy Award nomination for his performance in this film.

In 2006, Groff gave an award-winning breakout performance in the Broadway production of Spring Awakening (Theatre World Award winner; Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award nominee). Additional theatre credits include The Bobby Darin Story, "Encores! Off-Center: A New Brain," The Bacchae, Hair, The Submission, The Singing Forest, Prayer for my Enemy (for which he won an Obie Award), Deathtrap and Red.