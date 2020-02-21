Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!

Advertisement
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party below!

Directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, the show stars Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the recent Tony-winning revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, as Tony, and Juilliard student Shereen Pimentel as the show's other star-crossed lover, Maria. Pimentel was last seen on Broadway as Young Nala in THE LION KING. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show will feature 32 Broadway debuts, and will mark the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.

Along with de Keersmaeker and his frequent design collaborator Jan Versweyveld, van Hove promises a radical, thrilling new interpretation of the iconic show, which features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Director Ivo van Hove

Director Ivo van Hove and set designer Jan Versweyveld

Choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker

Ivo van Hove and Choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker

Daniel Oreskes

Daniel Oreskes

Thomas Jay Ryan

Thomas Jay Ryan

Danny Wolohan

Danny Wolohan

Pippa Pearthree

Pippa Pearthree

Ricky Ubeda

Ricky Ubeda

Kevin Zambrano

Kevin Zambrano

Marissa Brown

Marissa Brown

Marc Crousillat

Marc Crousillat

Tyler Eisenreich

Tyler Eisenreich

Jordan Dobson

Jordan Dobson

Paul Morland

Paul Morland

Stephanie Crousillat

Stephanie Crousillat

Michael Selzer

Michael Selzer

Alexa De Barr

Alexa De Barr

Gus Reed

Gus Reed

Adolfo Mena Cejas

Adolfo Mena Cejas

Jarred Manista

Jarred Manista

Bridget Whitman

Bridget Whitman

Carlos A. Jimenez

Carlos A. Jimenez

Kevin Csolak

Kevin Csolak

Jacob Guzman

Jacob Guzman

Emilio Ramos

Emilio Ramos

Armando Eleazar

Armando Eleazar

Sheldon True

Sheldon True

Israel Del Rosario

Israel Del Rosario

Isaac Powell

Isaac Powell

Lorna Courtney

Lorna Courtney

Ahmad Simmons

Ahmad Simmons

Dharon E. Jones

Dharon E. Jones

Carlos E. Gonzalez

Carlos E. Gonzalez

Daniel Ching

Daniel Ching

Yesy Garcia

Yesy Garcia

Ilda Mason

Ilda Mason

Satori Folkes-Stone

Satori Folkes-Stone

Michaela Marfori

Michaela Marfori

Ui-Seng Francois

Ui-Seng Francois

Jennifer Gruener

Jennifer Gruener

Michelle Mercedes

Michelle Mercedes

Andrew Sotomayor & Michael Clifton

Roman Cruz

Roman Cruz

Elijah A Carter

Elijah A Carter

Corey John Snide

Corey John Snide

Amar Ramasar

Amar Ramasar

Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimentel

Shereen Pimintel

Gus Reed, Elijah A Carter, Kevin Csolak, Tyler Eisenreich, Ahmad Simmons, Jordan Dobson, Corey John Snide, Jarred Manista, Isaac Powell, Dharon E. Jones, Matthew Johnson, Zuri Noelle Ford, Emilio Ramos, Michael Seltzer, Daniel Ching

Alexa De Barr

Alexa De Barr

Gabi Campo

Gabi Campo

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Yesenia Ayala

Yesenia Ayala

Zuri Noelle Ford

Zuri Noelle Ford

Marlon Feliz

Marlon Feliz

Adolfo Mena Cejas, Roman Cruz, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Amar Ramasar, Israel Del Rosario, Carlos A. Jimenez, Kevin Zambrano, Ricky Ubeda,Sheldon True, Jacob Guzman

Wesley Taylor and Isaac Powell

Lorna Courtney, Marlon Feliz, Ilda Mason, Satori Folkes-Stone, Yesenia Ayala, Gabi Campo, Alexa De Barr, Yesy Garcia

Madison Vomastek

Madison Vomastek

Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer and Jan Baerts

Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer

Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer

Yesenia Ayala and Paris Remilard

Zach McNally

Zach McNally

