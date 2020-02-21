Photo Coverage: WEST SIDE STORY Company Celebrates Opening Night!
The Broadway Theatre was the place to be last night as talents from stage and screen gathered to celebrate opening night of Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party below!
Directed by Tony-winner Ivo van Hove, the show stars Isaac Powell, who played Daniel in the recent Tony-winning revival of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, as Tony, and Juilliard student Shereen Pimentel as the show's other star-crossed lover, Maria. Pimentel was last seen on Broadway as Young Nala in THE LION KING. Also in the company are Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Jacob Guzman as Chino, and more. The show will feature 32 Broadway debuts, and will mark the first Broadway production for choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker.
Along with de Keersmaeker and his frequent design collaborator Jan Versweyveld, van Hove promises a radical, thrilling new interpretation of the iconic show, which features a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Director Ivo van Hove
Director Ivo van Hove and set designer Jan Versweyveld
Choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker
Ivo van Hove and Choreographer Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker
Marissa Brown
Stephanie Crousillat
Michael Selzer
Gus Reed
Adolfo Mena Cejas
Carlos A. Jimenez
Dharon E. Jones
Carlos E. Gonzalez
Ui-Seng Francois
Andrew Sotomayor & Michael Clifton
Elijah A Carter
Isaac Powell and Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimentel
Shereen Pimintel
Gus Reed, Elijah A Carter, Kevin Csolak, Tyler Eisenreich, Ahmad Simmons, Jordan Dobson, Corey John Snide, Jarred Manista, Isaac Powell, Dharon E. Jones, Matthew Johnson, Zuri Noelle Ford, Emilio Ramos, Michael Seltzer, Daniel Ching
Adolfo Mena Cejas, Roman Cruz, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Amar Ramasar, Israel Del Rosario, Carlos A. Jimenez, Kevin Zambrano, Ricky Ubeda,Sheldon True, Jacob Guzman
Wesley Taylor and Isaac Powell
Lorna Courtney, Marlon Feliz, Ilda Mason, Satori Folkes-Stone, Yesenia Ayala, Gabi Campo, Alexa De Barr, Yesy Garcia
Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer and Jan Baerts
Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer
Associate Choreographer Clinton Stringer
Yesenia Ayala and Paris Remilard
