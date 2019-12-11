Photo Coverage: The New Group Celebrates Opening Night of ONE IN TWO

Article Pixel Dec. 11, 2019  

The New Group presents Donja R. Love's one in two, featuring Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, one in two just opened last night, December 10. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through January 12 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Three young Black queer men are waiting to be chosen. When one of them is, he's forced to live a new reality inside an epidemic, exploring the joys, the gags and the truths of not being defined by his diagnosis. Donja R. Love, inspired by his 10th anniversary of being HIV positive, offers an unflinching portrait of being Black and queer today. With grace and humor, one in two breaks the silence on an experience that's an ongoing reality for so many, and reveals the community that thrives within it. Stevie Walker-Webb directs this world premiere for The New Group.

one in two features Jamyl Dobson, Leland Fowler and Edward Mawere. This production will include Scenic Design by Arnulfo Maldonato, Costume Design by Andy Jean and Lighting Design by Cha See, with Sound Designer to be announced. Casting is by Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Jakob W. Plummer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Jordan E. Cooper

Gabriel Lawson

Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, Cha See

Taylor Lilly, Cha See, Charlotte McPherson

Michael R. Jackson

Dorcas Sowunmi, Jaime Cepero

Saheem Ali, Abena Mensah-Bonsu

Martez Smith

Antoinette Nwandu

Ronald Peet

Jamyl Dobson

Jamyl Dobson

Leland Fowler

Leland Fowler

Stevie Walker-Webb

Stevie Walker-Webb

Scott Elliott, Derek McLane

Justin Ellington

John-Martin Green

Andy Jean

Donja R. Love

Donja R. Love

Edward Mawere

Edward Mawere

Leland Fowler, Jamyl Dobson, Edward Mawere

Leland Fowler, Jamyl Dobson, Donja R. Love, Edward Mawere, Stevie Walker-Webb

Andy Jean, Leland Fowler, Jamyl Dobson, Donja R. Love, Edward Mawere, Cha See, Stevie Walker-Webb

Mirirai Sithole

Stevie Walker-Webb, Donja R. Love, Scott Elliott



