Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!
Last night at the Minskoff Theatre, The Lion King celebrated a huge milestone- 20 years on Broadway. Creative team members Julie Taymor, Tim Rice, Garth Fagan, Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Roger Allers, and Irene Mecchi joined hundreds of alumni and others for a special performance of the show, culminating in a surprise performance by The Lion King's Tony-nominated composer Elton John.
After 20 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.
BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet with the cast below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Michael Alexander Henry, Kenny Ingram
Jaysin McCollum and guest
Lawrence Keith Alexander
Stephen E. Wright
Fred Berman and guest
Brian C. Binion, Christopher Freeman
Nhlanha Nogbeni
Nhlanha Nogbeni, Kellen Stancil, Andre Jackson, Mdudzi Madela
Kimberly Marable and guest
L. Steven Taylor, Alton Fitzgerald White
Donna Michelle Vaughn, LaMar Baylor
The ladies of THE LION KING
Rika Nishakawa, Nala Hamilton
