Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!

Last night at the Minskoff Theatre, The Lion King celebrated a huge milestone- 20 years on Broadway. Creative team members Julie Taymor, Tim Rice, Garth Fagan, Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Roger Allers, and Irene Mecchi joined hundreds of alumni and others for a special performance of the show, culminating in a surprise performance by The Lion King's Tony-nominated composer Elton John.

After 20 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Michael Alexander Henry, Kenny Ingram



Michael Alexander Henry, Kenny Ingram



Jaysin McCollum and guest



LaMar Baylor



LaMar Baylor



Lawrence Keith Alexander



Lawrence Keith Alexander



Stephen E. Wright



Stephen E. Wright



Fred Berman and guest



Fred Berman and guest



Brian C. Binion, Christopher Freeman



Nhlanha Nogbeni



Nhlanha Nogbeni



Nhlanha Nogbeni, Kellen Stancil, Andre Jackson, Mdudzi Madela



Kimberly Marable



Kimberly Marable



Kimberly Marable and guest



Kimberly Marable and guest



L. Steven Taylor



L. Steven Taylor



L. Steven Taylor, Alton Fitzgerald White



L. Steven Taylor, Alton Fitzgerald White



Andre Jackson



Andre Jackson



Donna Michelle Vaughn, LaMar Baylor



Donna Michelle Vaughn, LaMar Baylor



Jelani Remy



Jelani Remy



The ladies of THE LION KING



Rika Nishakawa, Nala Hamilton



Rika Nishakawa, Nala Hamilton



Chondra Profit



Chondra Profit



India Bolds



India Bolds



Bonita J. Hamilton



Bonita J. Hamilton



Jelani Remy, Jesse Corbin



Cameron Pow, Stephen Carlile



Cameron Pow, Stephen Carlile



Adrienne Walker



Adrienne Walker