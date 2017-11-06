THE LION KING
Photo Coverage: The Circle of Life Continues as Cast Celebrates 20 Years of THE LION KING!

Nov. 6, 2017  

Last night at the Minskoff Theatre, The Lion King celebrated a huge milestone- 20 years on Broadway. Creative team members Julie Taymor, Tim Rice, Garth Fagan, Lebo M., Mark Mancina, Roger Allers, and Irene Mecchi joined hundreds of alumni and others for a special performance of the show, culminating in a surprise performance by The Lion King's Tony-nominated composer Elton John.

After 20 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King is the only show in history to generate six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed in eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway, London's West End, Hamburg, Tokyo and Sapporo, Madrid, Mexico City, Scheveningen, Holland, and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

BroadwayWorld is taking you to the red carpet with the cast below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Michael Alexander Henry, Kenny Ingram

Michael Alexander Henry, Kenny Ingram

Jaysin McCollum and guest

LaMar Baylor

LaMar Baylor

Lawrence Keith Alexander

Lawrence Keith Alexander

Stephen E. Wright

Stephen E. Wright

Fred Berman and guest

Fred Berman and guest

Brian C. Binion, Christopher Freeman

Nhlanha Nogbeni

Nhlanha Nogbeni

Nhlanha Nogbeni, Kellen Stancil, Andre Jackson, Mdudzi Madela

Kimberly Marable

Kimberly Marable

Kimberly Marable and guest

Kimberly Marable and guest

L. Steven Taylor

L. Steven Taylor

L. Steven Taylor, Alton Fitzgerald White

L. Steven Taylor, Alton Fitzgerald White

Andre Jackson

Andre Jackson

Donna Michelle Vaughn, LaMar Baylor

Donna Michelle Vaughn, LaMar Baylor

Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy

The ladies of THE LION KING

Rika Nishakawa, Nala Hamilton

Rika Nishakawa, Nala Hamilton

Chondra Profit

Chondra Profit

India Bolds

India Bolds

Bonita J. Hamilton

Bonita J. Hamilton

Jelani Remy, Jesse Corbin

Cameron Pow, Stephen Carlile

Cameron Pow, Stephen Carlile

Adrienne Walker

Adrienne Walker

