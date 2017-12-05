SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!

Dec. 5, 2017  

Bikini Bottom was the place to be last night!

SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.

The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Christopher Gattelli

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Christopher Gattelli

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Brynn Williams, Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Brynn Williams, Alex Gibson

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Gavin Lee

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Jon Rua

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Jon Rua

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Ethan Slater, Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Gaelen Gilliland, Jesse JP Johnson, Abby C. Smith

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Gaelen Gilliland, Jesse JP Johnson, Abby C. Smith

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Lauralyn Mcclelland, Oneika Phillips

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Lauralyn Mcclelland, Oneika Phillips

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Robert Taylor, Jr., Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Vasthy Mompoint, Kelvin Moon Loh, Matt Wood

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Robert Taylor, Jr., Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Vasthy Mompoint, Kelvin Moon Loh, Matt Wood

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Oneika Phillips and guest

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Oneika Phillips and guest

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tina Landau

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tina Landau, Ethan Slater, Cyma Zarghami

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Cyma Zarghami, Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Lilli Cooper

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Stephanie Hsu

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Danny Skinner

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Danny Skinner, Bill Fagerbakke

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Danny Skinner, Bill Fagerbakke

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tina Landau, Steve Hillenberg, Cyma Zarghami

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
L'ogan J'ones

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
L'ogan J'ones

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Brian Ray Norris

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Brian Ray Norris

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Brian Ray Norris, Clancy Brown

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Gavin Lee, Rodger Bumpass

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tom Kenny, Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tom Kenny, Ethan Slater, Andy Paley

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Tom Kenny, Ethan Slater

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Doug Lawrence, Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Isaac Powell, Wesley Taylor

Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Jill Talley, Stephanie Hsu

