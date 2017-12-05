Photo Coverage: Sponges Unite! SPONGEBOB Cast Parties Hard on Opening Night!
Bikini Bottom was the place to be last night!
SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opened just last night, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau.
The SpongeBob SquarePants cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Lilli Cooper as Sandy Cheeks, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton and Danny Skinner as Patrick Star.
Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Ethan Slater, Kyle Jarrow, Lauren Worsham
Gaelen Gilliland, Jesse JP Johnson, Abby C. Smith
Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook
Lauralyn Mcclelland, Oneika Phillips
Robert Taylor, Jr., Kyle Matthew Hamilton, Vasthy Mompoint, Kelvin Moon Loh, Matt Wood
Oneika Phillips and guest
Tina Landau, Ethan Slater, Cyma Zarghami
Jai'len Christine Li Josey, Stephanie Hsu
Danny Skinner, Bill Fagerbakke
Tina Landau, Steve Hillenberg, Cyma Zarghami
Brian Ray Norris, Clancy Brown
Tom Kenny, Ethan Slater, Andy Paley
Doug Lawrence, Wesley Taylor
Jill Talley, Stephanie Hsu