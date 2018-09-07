CHICAGO
Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO

Sep. 7, 2018  

The hit musical Chicago will welcome Israeli Pop Star and "The X Factor Israel" television personality Shiri Maimon - in her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart - beginning Friday, September 21, 2018 through October 5, 2018. BroadwayWorld caught up with the pop star as she celebrated her upcoming debut, check out the photos below!

Shiri Maimon is one of the biggest stars in Israel and has been for the past 15 years. With a long list of music hits, Shiri has established herself as a unique performer who commands the stage with stunning live performances. Some of her career achievements include an astounding performance representing Israel at The Eurovision Song Contest, an unforgettable performance as the first Israeli representative ever to perform on the MTV European Music Awards, and three seasons as a leading judge on "The X-Factor Israel" music competition series. Her theater work includes the starring role of Evita at Habima, the national theater of Israel, which earned her the Best Actress honor at the Israeli Theatre Awards.

Chicago currently stars Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart, Cady Huffman as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Producer Barry Weissler and Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Producer Barry Weissler and Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israe

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon with Ambassador Dani Dayan, Consul General of Israel

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

Photo Coverage: Shiri Maimon Celebrates her Upcoming Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
Shiri Maimon

