Photo Coverage: Sarah Hammond,Â Shaina Taub, and Charlie Sohne Honored With 2019 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre

The annual KLEBAN PRIZE FOR MUSICAL THEATRE presentation took place Monday, February 4 at ASCAP, 250 W. 57th Street. Broadway's legendary musical theater creators and up-and-comers alike, came out to honor this year's three prize winners, perform some of their material, and present the prizes at a reception hosted by ASCAP and BMI.

In addition to this year's winners, Sarah Hammond (the most promising musical theater lyricist, tie), Shaina Taub (the most promising musical theater lyricist, tie), and Charlie Sohne (the most promising musical theater librettist), this year's attendees include Sheldon Harnick (Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist - Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominated actor Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden; Romance, Romance), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Tony Award-winning director, conceiver, lyricist - Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon), John Weidman (Tony-nominated librettist - Contact, Anything Goes, Assassins, Pacific Overtures), Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist - Nine, Titanic), Michael Winther (Mamma Mia!) and more.

