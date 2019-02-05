Photo Coverage: Sarah Hammond,Â Shaina Taub, and Charlie Sohne Honored With 2019 Kleban Prize For Musical Theatre

Feb. 5, 2019  

The annual KLEBAN PRIZE FOR MUSICAL THEATRE presentation took place Monday, February 4 at ASCAP, 250 W. 57th Street. Broadway's legendary musical theater creators and up-and-comers alike, came out to honor this year's three prize winners, perform some of their material, and present the prizes at a reception hosted by ASCAP and BMI.

In addition to this year's winners, Sarah Hammond (the most promising musical theater lyricist, tie), Shaina Taub (the most promising musical theater lyricist, tie), and Charlie Sohne (the most promising musical theater librettist), this year's attendees include Sheldon Harnick (Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist - Fiddler on the Roof, She Loves Me), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Tony nominated actor Alison Fraser (The Secret Garden; Romance, Romance), Richard Maltby, Jr. (Tony Award-winning director, conceiver, lyricist - Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, Miss Saigon), John Weidman (Tony-nominated librettist - Contact, Anything Goes, Assassins, Pacific Overtures), Maury Yeston (Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist - Nine, Titanic), Michael Winther (Mamma Mia!) and more.

BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration. Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Charlie Sohne 2019 Kleben Prize Winner Librettist with Nikhil Saboo, Nawaf Noorudin and Tim Rosser

Charlie Sohne 2019 Kleben Prize Winner Librettist with Nikhil Saboo, Nawaf Noorudin and Tim Rosser

Sarah Hammond 2019 Kleban Prize Winner Lyricist with Kyle Sherman, Will Aronson, Mallory Hawks and Michael Winther

Sarah Hammond 2019 Kleban Prize Winner Lyricist with Kyle Sherman, Will Aronson, Mallory Hawks and Michael Winther

Shaina Taub 2019 Kleban Prize Winner Lyricist with Andrea Grody, Kim Blanck and Jenn Colella

Shaina Taub 2019 Kleban Prize Winner Lyricist with Andrea Grody, Kim Blanck and Jenn Colella

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub with tonights hosts-Seth Saltzman (Senior Vice President of ASCAP) and Patrick Cook (Director of Musical Theatre and Jazz, BMI)

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub with tonights hosts-Seth Saltzman (Senior Vice President of ASCAP) and Patrick Cook (Director of Musical Theatre and Jazz, BMI)

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub with Members of the Kleban Foundation Board of Directors-Richard Maltby Jr., Maury Yeston, Elliott Brown, Sarah Douglas, John Weidman, Richard Terrano and Andre Bishop

2019 Kleban Prize Winners for Musical Theatre-Sarah Hammond, Charlie Sohne and Shaina Taub with Members of the Kleban Foundation Board of Directors-Richard Maltby Jr., Maury Yeston, Elliott Brown, Sarah Douglas, John Weidman, Richard Terrano and Andre Bishop

Maury Yeston and Shaina Taub

Seth Saltzman

Patrick Cook

Richard Maltby Jr.

Richard Maltby Jr.

Maury Yeston

Maury Yeston



