Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!

Oct. 30, 2017  

RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD brings the music and lyrics of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter to the stage. This new musical set in 1920s Maryland tells the fantastical and comedic tale of Jackson Jones and his family of swindlers as they gamble their way to love and riches.

RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD features a book by Michael Norman Mann (BOX 27) direction and choreography by Rachel Klein (More Than All The World), with music direction and arrangements by Andy Peterson (More Than All The World) and musical supervision and arrangements by Jeff Chimenti (Fare Thee Well, Further, and Dead & Company)

The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold features Brian Russell Carey (A Christmas Carol) as Dudley, Maggie Hollinbeck (Once First National Tour) as Glendine, David Park(Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil) as Liam, Michael McCoy Reilly (Hoots & Hellmouth) as Jessup, Natalie Storrs (Sister Act First National Tour) as Melinda, Debbie Christine Tjong (Missed Connections: A Craigslist Musical) as Bertha, Michael Viruet (Pitch Perfect) as Mick, and Scott Wakefield(Ring of Fire) as Jack.

RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD just opened last night at Greenwich Village's Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane) and we're bringing you photos from the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Viruet

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Debbie Christine Tjong

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Jeff Chimenti

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Erikka Walsh and guest

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Armando Gutierrez, Lanae Rhodes

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Brian Russell Carey

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Brian Russell Carey

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Joey Contreras, Brian Russell Carey

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael McCoy Reilly

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael McCoy Reilly

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael McCoy Reilly and guest

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
David Park

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
David Park

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Maggie Hollinbeck

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Maggie Hollinbeck

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Natalie Storrs

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Natalie Storrs

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Natalie Storrs, Jeff MacKinnon

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Debbie Christine Tjong

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Debbie Christine Tjong

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Viruet

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Viruet

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Viruet and his grandmother

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Michael Viruet and his parents

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
Debbie Christine Tjong, James Nathan Hopkins

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
David Park, Brian Russell Carey, Natalie Storrs, Debbie Christine Tjong, Michael McCoy Reilly, Michael Viruet, Maggie Hollinbeck

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast of Red Roses, Green Gold with Jeff Chimenti and Rachel Klein

Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
The cast and creative team of Red Roses, Green Gold

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD Celebrates Opening Night!
  • Photo Coverage: Wait No More! Enter the Rehearsal Room for ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Photo Coverage: Public Theater Celebrates Opening Night of OEDIPUS EL REY
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars Go 'Round the Red Carpet for Abingdon Theatre Company's 25th Anniversary Gala
  • Photo Coverage: Lisa Lampanelli and Friends Celebrate STUFFED!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Susan Miller's 20th CENTURY BLUES!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com