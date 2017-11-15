Photo Coverage: Maltby & Shire Celebrated at The Friars Club

Nov. 15, 2017  

Friars have socialized and been entertained by every major Broadway and Great American Songbook composer starting with Friar George M. Cohan, who in addition to writing over 50 Broadway shows and 300 songs happened to pen "Over There" at a table during lunch at the Friars Club. Last night continuing this tradition, and in the same building that Friar Irving Berlin, Sammy Cahn and countless luminaries have performed, musical theatre legends Richard Maltby Jr. and David Shire entertained The Friars with a major dose of Maltby & Shire music.

Their 5 decade collaboration has produced shows and revues such as "Closer Than Ever" "Baby" "Big" "Starting Here, Starting Now" . They are two of the most beloved and prolific creators of songs that portray and chronicle our lives.

Singing their praises and music were host & producer Jamie deRoy, Charlotte Maltby, Loni Ackerman, David Gaines, Charlie Franklin, Lynne Wintersteller, Sal Viviano, Haley Swindal, Deniz Cordell, and Jordan Barron. Shire and Maltby also performed and watching Richard Maltby Jr. sing, "dance" and handle a top hat reminded me of the James Cagney - Bob Hope routine in the movie "The Seven Little Foys" when they performed for their fellow Friars as they portrayed George M Cohan and Eddie Foy.

It all happened last night before an overflow Friar audience in the Milton Berle Room, cocktails in the Barbra Streisand Room and dinner in The Frank Sinatra Dining Room.

Richard & David were elected as members of the Friars Club last night and David Shire cleverly noted that he will now be known as Friar Shire.

You don't have to be a composer or lyricist to join The Friars, but you do have to be able to enjoy music and entertainment.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Richard Malbty Jr., Jamie deRoy, David Shire
Richard Malbty Jr., Jamie deRoy, David Shire

Richard Maltby Jr., & Loni Ackerman
Richard Maltby Jr., & Loni Ackerman

David Shire, Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby
David Shire, Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby

Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby
Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby

Richard Maltby Jr., & Charlotte Maltby
Richard Maltby Jr., & Charlotte Maltby

Charlotte Maltby
Charlotte Maltby

Charlotte Maltby
Charlotte Maltby

Loni Ackerman
Loni Ackerman

Jamie deRoy
Jamie deRoy

Charlie Franklin & Charlotte Maltby
Charlie Franklin & Charlotte Maltby

Lynne Wintersteller
Lynne Wintersteller

Sal Viviano
Sal Viviano

Sal Viviano & Richard Maltby Jr.
Sal Viviano & Richard Maltby Jr.

Haley Swindal
Haley Swindal

Haley Swindal & Richard Maltby Jr.
Haley Swindal & Richard Maltby Jr.

Deniz Cordell
Deniz Cordell

Jordan Barrow
Jordan Barrow

David Shire, Richard Maltby Jr., Lonnie Ackerman
David Shire, Richard Maltby Jr., Lonnie Ackerman

Richard Maltby Jr., & Lonnie Ackerman
Richard Maltby Jr., & Lonnie Ackerman

The Friars Club
The Friars Club

The Cast
The Cast

Charlotte Maltby, Haley Swindal, Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Sal Viviano
Charlotte Maltby, Haley Swindal, Eda Sorokoff, Jamie deRoy, Sal Viviano

Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby Jr.
Jamie deRoy & Richard Maltby Jr.

The Friars Club
The Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Maltby & Shire Celebrated at The Friars Club

Photo Coverage: Maltby & Shire Celebrated at The Friars Club

Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs, Friars Club
Bob Spiotto, Director of Programs, Friars Club

Richard Maltby Jr., & Charlotte Maltby
Richard Maltby Jr., & Charlotte Maltby

Jamie deRoy & Eda Sorokoff
Jamie deRoy & Eda Sorokoff


